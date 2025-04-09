Tamannaah's 6 Quick Bun Hairstyles: Look Gorgeous in 5 Minutes

Lifestyle
Whether it's a saree or a suit, this traditional Gajra bun hairstyle will look great on every ethnic look. You can get ready by making it in 5 minutes.
This type of high bun hairstyle can also be made by leaving strands on the face. This is one of the trendiest looks. It takes only 2 minutes to make. Set it with hair spray.
If you have trouble tying your hair up, you can also choose such an evergreen flower low bun hairstyle. You can get a different look by creating it on any outfit.
If you want something antique, then see this look of Tamannaah Bhatia. She has chosen this retro bun hairstyle on a pink gown which is unique.
These days there is a lot of fashion for sleek i.e. sticking hair. If you also want to be a part of this list, then try this fit sleek high bun hairstyle.
If you do not like the flat hair look from the front, then you can also try this type of front puff bun hairstyle. This will make your face look fuller.
