Tamannaah's 7 Suits Charm: Stunning Salwar Kameez Designs

Tamannaah Bhatia 7 Best Suit Designs

7 stunning suits of Tamannaah Bhatia that will ring the bell of love in the hearts of boys! From Anarkali to Sharara, every look is special and within budget. 

Bouquet Dupatta Plain Anarkali Suit

To get a modern look with traditional, you can choose this type of fancy bouquet dupatta plain Anarkali suit. Such suits look graceful and you can buy and style it for 2,000.

Floral Length Gota Work Suit

You can also choose a Gota work floral length suit. If you wear it with pants or palazzo, you will look very beautiful. 

Embroidery Work Garara Suit

You can choose this type of Garara suit set in embroidery work. Very beautiful embroidery has been done on the kurta and dupatta which is best for getting a stylish look.

Fully Cotton Fabric Sharara Suit

Cotton suits are always best for a simple look. You can also recreate this type of printed fully cotton fabric Sharara suit. You will easily find it with many design options.

Angrakha Palazzo Suit Set

You can also choose this type of Angrakha suit for a traditional and modern look. The net dupatta has also been given in contrast. 

Plain Flared Sharara Suit

This plain flared Sharara suit of Tamannaah Bhatia with zari border is also looking amazing. Your look will look very different and beautiful in this type of palazzo suit. 

