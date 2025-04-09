France to Spain: Top 10 must-see global tourist destinations

Lifestyle
Various countries offer beautiful culture, history, and attractions. Let's see which countries win tourists' hearts!
The Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and romantic streets of Paris attract 89 million tourists every year!
Barcelona, Madrid, and beautiful beaches attract 85 million tourists!
Attractions like Times Square, the Grand Canyon, and Disneyland welcome 66.5 million tourists every year!
The Colosseum, canals of Venice, and views of Tuscany enchant 57 million tourists every year!
From the historical sites of Istanbul to hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia, Turkey attracts 55 million tourists every year!
Beautiful beaches and ancient sites like Chichen Itza attract 45 million tourists!
The Brandenburg Gate, Neuschwanstein Castle, and festivals attract 39 million tourists!
Phuket, Bangkok, and the cheerful people attract 39 million tourists!
Buckingham Palace, the British Museum, and historical sites attract 38 million tourists!
Beautiful mountains, historical sites, and musical heritage attract 30 million tourists!
