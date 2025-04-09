Lifestyle

France to Spain: Top 10 must-see global tourist destinations

Popular tourist destinations around the world!

Various countries offer beautiful culture, history, and attractions. Let's see which countries win tourists' hearts!

France – The country of love

The Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and romantic streets of Paris attract 89 million tourists every year!

Spain – Vibrant cities and beaches

Barcelona, Madrid, and beautiful beaches attract 85 million tourists!

United States – A country of diversity

Attractions like Times Square, the Grand Canyon, and Disneyland welcome 66.5 million tourists every year!

Italy – A treasure trove of history

The Colosseum, canals of Venice, and views of Tuscany enchant 57 million tourists every year!

Turkey – A blend of culture and nature

From the historical sites of Istanbul to hot air balloon rides in Cappadocia, Turkey attracts 55 million tourists every year!

Mexico – Ancient monuments and beaches

Beautiful beaches and ancient sites like Chichen Itza attract 45 million tourists!

Germany – A mix of history and modernity

The Brandenburg Gate, Neuschwanstein Castle, and festivals attract 39 million tourists!

Thailand – Beautiful beaches and culture

Phuket, Bangkok, and the cheerful people attract 39 million tourists!

United Kingdom – A royal country

Buckingham Palace, the British Museum, and historical sites attract 38 million tourists!

Austria – Beautiful landscapes and heritage

Beautiful mountains, historical sites, and musical heritage attract 30 million tourists!

