Sack Ancelotti: Fuming Real Madrid fans to Perez after Arsenal embarrassment in UCL

Real Madrid fans have called for Carlo Ancelotti’s immediate sacking following a humiliating 3-0 Champions League defeat to Arsenal.

Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 9, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

A growing section of the Real Madrid fanbase is demanding the immediate dismissal of manager Carlo Ancelotti following a disastrous Champions League quarter-final performance against Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

Returning to action after a damaging domestic setback against Valencia, Los Blancos travelled to The Emirates in search of a much-needed response. However, what followed was anything but a resurgence.

Rice's free-kick brilliance stuns Real Madrid

Ancelotti’s side were thoroughly outplayed in all departments by a dominant Arsenal outfit, eventually slumping to a humbling 3-0 defeat. Declan Rice's double free-kicks were the highlight of the night at Emirates, followed by a third goal by Merino. The result leaves the reigning European champions on the brink of elimination, with a mountain to climb in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu next week if they are to keep their title defence alive.

Also read: From Carlos to Beckham, via Rice: The night Arsenal's free-kick wizardry wrote UCL poetry, muted Real Madrid

In the aftermath of the clash, frustration boiled over among the Madrid faithful. Social media platforms have been flooded with criticism of Ancelotti, with many accusing the veteran tactician of poor tactical choices and questionable substitutions — a theme that, according to fans, has become all too familiar this season.

Sack Ancelotti, demand Real Madrid fans

The backlash has intensified calls for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to take swift action and relieve Ancelotti of his duties before the season slips further into disarray.

With Madrid’s La Liga title hopes also fading, the pressure on Ancelotti is mounting — and fast. Whether Perez will respond to the calls remains to be seen, but the Italian coach’s position at the helm of one of football’s most demanding clubs is now hanging by a thread.

