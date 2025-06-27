African swine fever has been confirmed in Ernakulam, Kerala, India. The outbreak occurred at a private pig farm in Pandiyanchira, Kalady Malayattoor-Neeleswaram Panchayat.

Ernakulam: A case of African swine fever has been confirmed at a private pig farm in Pandiyanchira, located within the Kalady's Malayattoor-Neeleswaram Panchayat. In response to the outbreak, authorities have culled and safely disposed of 34 pigs from the affected farm.

10-km surveillance zone

To prevent the spread of the disease, a one-kilometer radius around the farm has been declared an infected zone, while a 10-kilometer radius has been designated as a surveillance zone.

Distribution of pork halted

As part of containment efforts, the distribution of pork from the affected area has been halted, and all meat shop operations in the vicinity have been suspended. Authorities are currently investigating whether pigs from the infected farm were transported to other pig farms in the past two months.