The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court is set to pronounce its verdict tomorrow in the high-profile actress attack case that has gripped Kerala for years. Proceedings will commence at 11 am, marking the culmination of a lengthy trial involving ten accused, including actor Dileep, who faces charges as the eighth accused in the case.

Charge Against Dileep

The prosecution's case centers on an allegation that Dileep orchestrated the sexual assault of the actress through a hired perpetrator, motivated by personal animosity toward the victim. Pulsar Suni, identified as the first accused, allegedly committed the sexual assault and recorded the assault visuals. In total, six individuals are accused of direct involvement in the crime, with four others playing ancillary roles in the case.

Dileep's defense has consistently maintained that the accusations are baseless. He has argued before the court that he was framed in the matter and that the prosecution presented fabricated evidence to establish his guilt.

Fresh Evidence Raises Questions About Dileep's Conduct

As the verdict approaches, trial proceedings have revealed significant details about Dileep's actions in the immediate aftermath of the assault. Court records show that Dileep sent a message to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan just five days after the actress was attacked. The message, timestamped February 22, 2017, at 9:22 am, expressed Dileep's distress over his circumstances.

In the message, Dileep conveyed that despite being innocent, he was enduring severe mental stress. Beyond the Chief Minister, Dileep also reached out to senior police officials with similar communications, the court heard.

Prosecution's Interpretation of the Messages

The prosecution has presented a contrasting narrative regarding these communications. Prosecutors argue that Dileep's swift outreach to high-ranking officials-including the Chief Minister-was prompted by fear that the ongoing investigation would implicate him directly. This concern allegedly materialized when Pulsar Suni's name became public on the first day of revelations in the case.

Prosecutors contend that these messages demonstrate consciousness of guilt, with Dileep attempting to shield himself by appealing to influential figures before investigation could establish his involvement.

Revenge and Personal Rivalry

The prosecution's theory regarding motive centers on relationship complications and perceived slights. According to court arguments, the attack was orchestrated as revenge following a specific triggering event: the attacked actress informed Dileep's then-wife, actress Manju Warrier, about Dileep's relationship with actress Kavya Madhavan.

The discovery of Dileep's communications with Kavya Madhavan-revealed when Manju Warrier saw their chats-reportedly set events in motion. During investigations, police recovered evidence showing that Dileep had stored Kavya's phone numbers in his contact list under multiple aliases: Raman, RUK Annan, Meen, and Vyasan.

The prosecution presented this concealment of identity as evidence of the illicit nature of the relationship and, by extension, as corroboration of the motive for the crime.

Dileep's Counter-Stance

Dileep has flatly rejected the hiring allegation, characterizing it as a fabrication engineered by law enforcement. He has not addressed the substance of other evidence presented during trial proceedings, maintaining instead that the entire case against him lacks foundation.

The Road to Tomorrow's Verdict

With ten accused undergoing trial for their roles in the assault-six directly involved and four in supporting capacities-the court's decision will determine whether the prosecution has successfully established its case against Dileep beyond reasonable doubt. The verdict, expected Monday, will potentially provide clarity on one of Kerala's most closely watched criminal cases in recent years.