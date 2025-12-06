The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who is absconding in a rape case. The court is considering his anticipatory bail plea after a lower court rejected it. He has been expelled from Congress.

The Kerala High Court has stayed the arrest of Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been absconding in the rape case registered against him. The bench of Justice K Babu considered the MLA's anticipatory bail plea and directed that detailed arguments would be heard. The matter is scheduled to be taken up again on December 15.

Rahul Mamkootathil had approached the High Court after the Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court rejected his anticipatory bail application. Meanwhile, the MLA continues to remain absconding for the tenth consecutive day. The Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court has rejected Mamkootathil's request for anticipatory bail in the alleged rape case.

Details of the Charges

Police have registered a case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil based on a woman's complaint alleging sexual assault, rape on the pretext of marriage and forced abortion. The FIR, initially lodged at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station, was later transferred to the Nemom Police Station as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction. The case has been registered under eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant, and Section 64(m) for repeated rape on the same woman. It also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, BNS 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act relating to transmission of offensive digital content. The offences cumulatively carry punishments ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

CM Vijayan Slams Congress

Earlier, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Congress for shielding expelled Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil despite knowing of his alleged "severe sexual perversion" and shocking rape allegations. Calling the delayed expulsion a disgrace to the party's legacy, Vijayan questioned why a leader with such horrifying evidence was once projected as Congress's "future investment."

Congress Takes Action

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph said that suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been expelled from the Congress after serious allegations were raised against him and the cases registered in connection with them. (ANI)