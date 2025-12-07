A major fire at a boat-anchoring point on Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam, Kerala, destroyed more than ten fishing boats early Sunday. The blaze was intensified by exploding gas cylinders, but no casualties were reported. Cause is under investigation.

A massive fire broke out early Sunday morning at a boat-anchoring point on Ashtamudi Lake in Kerala's Kollam, destroying more than ten fishing boats. The blaze erupted around 2:30 am near the Kureepuzha church, close to the Ayyankovil temple. The exact cause of the fire remains unclear, according to the officials. However, no casualties were reported.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Exploding cylinders intensify blaze

Six units of the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and brought the flames under control, the officials further said. According to officials, gas cylinders stored on the boats exploded soon after the fire started, intensifying the blaze. Many of the damaged boats reportedly belonged to fishermen from Kolachal and Poovar.