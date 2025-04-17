Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko reportedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a police drug raid. This follows a recent complaint by actress Vincy Aloshious, who accused Shine of misbehaving with her under the influence of drugs on a movie set.

Kochi: In a dramatic turn of events, Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko allegedly fled from a Kochi hotel during a surprise drug raid conducted by the police on Wednesday night. The raid was carried out based on a tip-off suggesting drug use by Shine and his companions.

According to officials, when the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) arrived at the PGS Vedanta Hotel in Kaloor, Shine escaped from a room on the third floor. Police have launched a search operation to locate him. Authorities also suspect that hotel staff may have leaked information about the raid, enabling the actor to escape.

This incident comes in the wake of serious allegations made by actress Vincy Aloshious, who recently filed a complaint with the Film Chamber and actors' organization AMMA against Shine Tom Chacko. She alleged that the actor behaved inappropriately under the influence of drugs on the sets of the upcoming film Soothravakyam.

Vincy had earlier gone public about facing harassment from a co-star who was openly using drugs on a film set, without initially naming anyone. Her revelation sparked widespread attention and cyberattacks. In a follow-up statement, Vincy identified Shine as the actor involved, intensifying the controversy.

The Excise Department has stated that if they receive sufficient evidence, further legal action will be taken. Investigations into both the harassment complaint and the drug allegations are currently underway.