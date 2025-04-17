Actress Vincy Aloshious has accused actor Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaving under the influence of drugs on the set of the Malayalam film Soothravaakyam. She has filed formal complaints with the Film Chamber and AMMA.

Thiruvananthapuram: Actress Vinci Vincy Aloshious has filed a formal complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko, alleging that he behaved inappropriately under the influence of drugs on the set of the upcoming film Soothravaakyam. The complaint has been submitted to both the Film Chamber and the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). In response, the Film Chamber’s monitoring committee is scheduled to convene an emergency meeting on Monday to review the matter.

The incident came to light recently when Vinci revealed in a public statement that a co-star had misbehaved with her on set while allegedly under the influence of narcotics. Following her revelations, the Excise Department confirmed that further action would be taken if adequate evidence was found. The State Intelligence wing has also begun a preliminary inquiry, and police have reportedly initiated efforts to take Vinci’s statement and potentially register a case.

Earlier, Vinci’s video stating that she would no longer work with actors who use drugs had gone viral. Following the video, she faced online abuse and cyberbullying. However, she later posted another video on social media explaining the reasons behind her stand, stating that a prominent actor openly used drugs and made her uncomfortable during the shoot. In the latest development, Vinci has named Shine Tom Chacko as the actor in question.

This revelation has sparked widespread discussion in the Malayalam film industry, raising concerns over substance abuse on film sets and the safety of female actors.