Kerala: 34 students ill after having mid-day meal at Alappuzha school

An investigation was conducted at a school in Alappuzha after students experienced physical discomfort after eating lunch. Water samples from various sources were sent for testing, and the school's food preparation and storage methods were inspected.

Alappuzha: In a school in Alappuzha, some students who had lunch on July 19th reported physical discomfort. Following this, the District Medical Officer warned of the need for vigilance. The students who had lunch at the school on the 19th started experiencing physical discomfort such as vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea in the evening, and were later treated at Alappuzha General Hospital and the Women's and Children's Hospital.

Most students who experienced physical discomfort were from the LP (Lower Primary) section. Vegetarian food, including rice and curry, was provided to students up to Class 8 as part of the Mid-Day Meal scheme. About 900 students study in the school, and around 620 students had lunch on the day of the incident.

Later, 34 students experienced discomfort. They sought treatment at government and private hospitals. Of these, 21 children who were admitted to Alappuzha General Hospital were discharged at 11 pm the same night. Five children who were undergoing treatment at the Women's and Children's Hospital were discharged on July 20 after initial examinations. Eight children sought treatment at private hospitals.

A detailed investigation into the incident was conducted on July 20 under the leadership of District Surveillance Officer Dr. S.R. Dilip Kumar. The investigation team, which included health officials and panchayat representatives, inspected the school's food preparation staff, kitchen, water sources, storage facilities for food and vegetables, toilet facilities, and overall sanitation. The team also reviewed the school's water storage and supply systems, food preparation and storage methods, and the availability of safe and hygienic toilets. The investigation was carried out in the presence of school authorities and panchayat representatives.

Where food samples could not be made available for testing, various water sources, water used for cooking, children's mouthwash, etc., were sent for testing. As part of ensuring food safety, the district health department has also put forward the need for a system to keep a small portion of the lunch prepared for the students in the refrigeration system until the next day's meal is prepared. This will be helpful in testing the food in emergency situations.



