Kerala: 14-year-old girl with abdominal pain turned out to be pregnant in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A class 9 student was found pregnant after she complained of abdominal pain. She was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvalla and following a pregnancy test, it turned out to be positive.

The police have registered a case against the girl's friend under Sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Rape and POCSO Act. After receiving the information from the hospital, the police registered the girl's statement and registered a case against the classmate.

However, the girl's family has not lodged any complaint regarding this to the police. The police have revealed that GIRL has been subjected to multiple instances of torture. The authorities have taken the 14-year-old classmate into police custody, and a comprehensive investigation into the incident will be conducted.