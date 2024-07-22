Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike over delay in monthly wages

    The 108 ambulance workers, led by CITU, are set to turn their protest into a strike, claiming that EMR Green Health Services has failed to pay salaries by the promised date of the 7th of each month. A complete strike will be observed on Tuesday (July 23).
     

    Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike on Tuesday july 23 2024 over delay in monthly wages anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    Kochi: The 108 ambulance workers' protest, led by the CITU, will turn into a strike, alleging that the EMR Green Health Services company, which had promised to pay salaries by the 7th of every month, has failed to do so. Despite the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Fund providing the necessary funds, the company has not paid the workers' June salaries. A complete strike will be observed on Tuesday (July 23).

    As part of the non-cooperation protest, the 108 ambulance service, which is currently in operation, has not recorded the trip details of patients, including those who have used the service. The protest, led by the CITU, began on the 16th of this month, with a section of 108 ambulance workers in the state participating in the partial non-cooperation strike. The strike has gained strength with the support of labor organizations like CITU and BMS. Despite the Medical Service Corporation providing Rs 3.8 crore to the company, the workers have not received their June salaries, leading to the protest.

    However, the company claims that this amount is not sufficient to pay the salaries, and the labor organization leaders allege that the company is trying to divert the funds for other purposes, such as fueling the ambulances, maintenance, oxygen supply, medicine, and control room operations. The company's move is to use this amount for these expenses instead of paying the workers' salaries. 

    Despite the spread of Nipah, fever, and other infectious diseases in the state, employees allege that the government remains silent despite warnings that services will be halted and strikes will be stopped, disrupting patient transfers between hospitals. Currently, some employees, under the auspices of CITU, are not participating in the strike. In Kollam district, where 108 ambulance personnel are absent, services are proceeding normally.

    Kerala Medical Services Corporation has Rs 75 crores in outstanding funds due from September 2023. The contract company wrote to the health minister and the director of the medical services corporation yesterday, stating that this delay increases their financial burden and urging immediate intervention to ensure the payment of the due amount.
     

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 9:19 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Heavy rain expected to continue in northern districts; Yellow alert in 2 districts on july 22 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain expected to continue in northern districts; Yellow alert in 2 districts

    Nipah virus claims 14-year-old's life in Kerala's Malappuram anr

    Nipah virus claims 14-year-old's life in Kerala's Malappuram

    Asianet News Exclusive: Life in a kennel; Migrant labour found living in doghouse in Ernakulam anr

    Asianet News Exclusive: 'Life in a kennel'; Migrant labour found living in doghouse in Ernakulam

    Kerala: Nipah virus confirmed in state again after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive anr

    Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady anr

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady

    Recent Stories

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour AJR

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour

    World Brain Day 2024: 7 ways to boost your memory ATG

    World Brain Day 2024: 7 ways to boost your memory

    We do not have...', Kiran Rao is 'Happy' after divorce with Aamir Khan; Read more

    'We do not have...', Kiran Rao is 'Happy' after divorce with Aamir Khan; Read more

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 22 city-wise rates AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Check July 22 city-wise rates

    Kerala: Heavy rain expected to continue in northern districts; Yellow alert in 2 districts on july 22 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain expected to continue in northern districts; Yellow alert in 2 districts

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon