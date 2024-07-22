Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike over delay in monthly wages

The 108 ambulance workers, led by CITU, are set to turn their protest into a strike, claiming that EMR Green Health Services has failed to pay salaries by the promised date of the 7th of each month. A complete strike will be observed on Tuesday (July 23).

Kochi: The 108 ambulance workers' protest, led by the CITU, will turn into a strike, alleging that the EMR Green Health Services company, which had promised to pay salaries by the 7th of every month, has failed to do so. Despite the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Fund providing the necessary funds, the company has not paid the workers' June salaries. A complete strike will be observed on Tuesday (July 23).

As part of the non-cooperation protest, the 108 ambulance service, which is currently in operation, has not recorded the trip details of patients, including those who have used the service. The protest, led by the CITU, began on the 16th of this month, with a section of 108 ambulance workers in the state participating in the partial non-cooperation strike. The strike has gained strength with the support of labor organizations like CITU and BMS. Despite the Medical Service Corporation providing Rs 3.8 crore to the company, the workers have not received their June salaries, leading to the protest.

However, the company claims that this amount is not sufficient to pay the salaries, and the labor organization leaders allege that the company is trying to divert the funds for other purposes, such as fueling the ambulances, maintenance, oxygen supply, medicine, and control room operations. The company's move is to use this amount for these expenses instead of paying the workers' salaries.

Despite the spread of Nipah, fever, and other infectious diseases in the state, employees allege that the government remains silent despite warnings that services will be halted and strikes will be stopped, disrupting patient transfers between hospitals. Currently, some employees, under the auspices of CITU, are not participating in the strike. In Kollam district, where 108 ambulance personnel are absent, services are proceeding normally.

Kerala Medical Services Corporation has Rs 75 crores in outstanding funds due from September 2023. The contract company wrote to the health minister and the director of the medical services corporation yesterday, stating that this delay increases their financial burden and urging immediate intervention to ensure the payment of the due amount.



Latest Videos