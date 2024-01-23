Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karinthalam college certificate forgery case: K Vidya sole accused, says police chargesheet

    In the certificate forgery case at Karinthalam Government College, Kasaragod, former SFI leader K Vidya has been found the sole accused by Nileshwaram police.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 12:12 PM IST

    Kasaragod: Nileshwaram Police has filed a chargesheet in the forgery case of Karinthalam Government College, Kasaragod. Former SFI leader K. Vidya is the only accused in the case. The chargesheet states that he submitted a fake certificate for the appointment of a teacher. A police investigation revealed that Vidya had created a fake work experience certificate on her smartphone. The police charge sheet supports Vidya's testimony that the certificate was created on a phone that was later abandoned as it was malfunctioning.

    Along with Vidya, her senior K Rajitha had also gone to the interview at Karinthalam College. The forged document was produced to bypass this candidate and gain an appointment.

    Rajitha was initially hired by the college based on her previous experience at Uduma Government College. For this position, Vidya submitted a fake document. In this way, she spent a year working at the college. According to a report the police had given the court, Vidya was paid Rs 2,78,250 for this job.
    In this case, the Nileswaram police filed a charge sheet in the Hozdurg Judicial First Class Magistrate Court. 

    On the other hand, the Agali police had filed an FIR against Vidya based on the complaint of government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad. In the charges, Vidya asserted that during 2018 and 2019, she served as a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College. The accused was charged under IPC Sections 465 (forgery), 468 (committing forgery for cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine). The police located her at Meppayyur in Kozhikode on Wednesday evening (June 21) after 15 days of filing a case against her as Vidya was absconding. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
