A 16-year-old boy in Kannur was brutally attacked by his seniors, who allegedly hit him on the head with a stone. His family has now filed a police complaint.

In a shocking incident from Kannur, a Class 11 student's head was smashed open, allegedly as part of a ragging incident at the P R Memorial Higher Secondary School in Kulavallur. His family says the seniors attacked him because he didn't follow their 'order' to not walk with his chest puffed out. Following the incident, the school has suspended six students.

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The attack happened when the 16-year-old from Kadavathur was having food in the school canteen. The boy said that a group of about 40 senior students ganged up on him and started attacking him. He was thrown to the ground, kicked, and even hit with a stone. The assault left him with eight stitches on his head. According to his family, the boy goes to the gym, and the seniors had warned him against walking confidently with his 'chest out'. They claim the attack was a result of him ignoring this ridiculous demand.

In response, the P R M School authorities have suspended six students who were allegedly involved. School officials have stated that the investigation is ongoing and that more students will face action if they are found to be guilty. The police have also started their investigation after taking a statement from the injured student.

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