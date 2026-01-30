Over 50 Stiches! Pet Dog Attacks Woman During Morning Walk in Bengaluru's HSR Layout
A pet dog viciously attacked a woman who was out for a walk in Bengaluru. The woman suffered serious injuries, and a police complaint has been filed against the dog's owner for negligence. This incident has raised concerns about pet management.
Woman suffers serious injuries to neck, face, hands, and legs
A pet dog viciously attacked a woman in HSR Layout of Karnataka's Bengaluru on January 26. She sustained serious injuries to her neck, face, and limbs and is now hospitalized. The attack happened at 6:54 AM.
#Bengaluru
A woman was seriously injured in a pet dog attack during her morning walk in HSR Layout’s Teachers’ Colony. The dog bit her neck, face, hands and legs, leaving her with 50+ stitches. A rescuer was also attacked. Police have registered a case and are investigating. pic.twitter.com/NBmRPgmDRb
— Smriti Sharma (@SmritiSharma_) January 30, 2026
The woman was on her morning walk when she was suddenly attacked by the dog.
Dog bit the neck
Eyewitnesses say the dog latched onto the woman's neck. It also attacked a man who tried to help. She needed over 50 stitches on her face and neck but is now out of danger.
Allegation of pet dog owner's negligence
The dog belongs to Amaresh Reddy. The owner is accused of negligence for not leashing the dog. The victim's husband has filed a police complaint against him for his carelessness.
Police investigation begins
Police have registered a case and are investigating, reviewing CCTV footage. The incident has caused anxiety among HSR Layout residents, who now question their safety during walks.
Need for strict rules for pet dog management
This attack has sparked a debate on owner responsibility. There are growing calls for stricter rules on pet control in public spaces to ensure safety for everyone in the city.
Dog attacks on 6 people across the state
On Thursday, 6 people were bitten by dogs across the state, including an elderly man in Belagavi, a 6-year-old girl in Bengaluru South, and four girls in Kalaburagi.
Continued dog attacks:
In Belagavi, a man was attacked returning home. In Bengaluru South, stray dogs mauled a 6-year-old girl. In Kalaburagi, four schoolgirls were attacked and injured.
