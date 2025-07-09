Instead of the 96 cuts initially proposed, CBFC agreed to grant the certificate if the title name was changed to either Janaki V v. State of Kerala', 'V Janaki v. State of Kerala, or simply JSK.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant censor certificate to the makers of Suresh Gopi starrer Janaki vs State of Kerala after making necessary modifications. Hearing the case, Justice Nagaresh said that the filmmakers and the censor board had reached an agreement regarding the two cuts proposed by CBFC. The filmmakers agreed to add the initial of the protagonist, Janaki Vidyadharan, to the title.

Instead of the 96 cuts initially proposed, CBFC agreed to grant the certificate if the title name was changed to either Janaki V v. State of Kerala', 'V Janaki v. State of Kerala, or simply JSK. CBFC affidavit had objected to using the name stating that rape survivor Janaki was aided by a man from one religious community and cross-examined by a person from another community. The court advised tp add a script or display clarifying that the character Janaki has nothing to do with Goddess Sita, however CBFC pointed out that film titles had been altered digitally even when nearing release taking examples of Padmaavat and Billu.

The filmmakers had argued that the title had already been widely publicised, including the release of its teaser. “Changing the name now, as requested by the Censor Board, would create substantial financial difficulties,” they added. The producers had expressed their willingness to mute the name during the courtroom scene in the film, but reiterated the difficulty in changing the title altogether. However, an agreement was reached.

The filmmakers have been directed to submit the revised version at the earliest, following which CBFC should issue the censor certificate within a further period of three days.