Kochi: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has softened its stance on certifying the Suresh Gopi film Janaki vs State of Kerala stating that only 2 changes be made in the film, instead of the 96 cuts. CBFC told the Kerala High Court that it was willing to give certificate if the title name is changed to either Janaki V v. State of Kerala', 'V Janaki v. State of Kerala, or simply JSK.

The second request made was that the name 'Janaki' should be muted during the cross-examination court sequence in the film. CBFC's affidavit states that the name 'Janaki' was deliberately used by the filmmakers. “The name Janaki is synonymous with Sita in the Ramayana. Using that name would offend a religious community. The questions asked by the protagonist, who is a lawyer, to the character Janaki during the cross-examination scene would offend those belonging to this religious community. It is not right for the lawyer to ask if the character Janaki uses drugs or watches pornographic videos,” CBFC said.

The affidavit further stated that the film was being released in five languages, including Malayalam, and the use of the name Janaki across the country would offend those belonging to a particular religious community. “Showing that a person belonging to another religious community comes to help the character Janaki is a conspiracy.” it read, adding that Sita in Ramayana is synonymous with suffering and using the name Janaki would create misunderstanding in the public.

Kerala HC watches film

The Kerala High Court watched film on Saturday ahead of delivering the verdict on Wednesday. Justice N Nagaresh, who is hearing the case, had earlier observed that the character ‘Janaki’ was a sexual abuse victim seeking justice and not a rapist. “She is not a rapist. If a rapist is named as Rama, Krishna, Janaki, then I can understand. She is a heroine of the film fighting for the cause of justice. 80% of names have religious connotations, like Ahammed, Anthony, Kesavan, Krishnan...you (CBFC) cannot dictate the directors and artists which name should be given or which story should be told,” LiveLaw reported the court as saying.