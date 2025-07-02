Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the CBFC, expressed a desire to screen Janaki vs State of Kerala in Mumbai. However, the court responded that the film should be viewed in Kochi.

Kochi: In an unprecedented move, the Kerala High Court will watch the Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Janaki vs State of Kerala (JSK) to decide on the film's title. Justice N Nagaresh, who is hearing the case, announced that the court would view the film on Saturday to determine if the title, which CBFC wanted to change, was problematic.

The High Court's decision came in response to a petition filed by the production company challenging the censor board's decision to deny the film a release certificate. The producers informed the court that they could arrange for the film to be screened at a studio. The screening is scheduled for 10 am on Saturday at Lal Media in Palarivattom. Advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, appearing for the CBFC, expressed a desire to view the film in Mumbai. However, the court responded that the film should be viewed in Kochi.

'Sexual abuse victim, not rapist'

Earlier, the bench had observed that the character ‘Janaki’ was a sexual abuse victim seeking justice and not a rapist. “She is not a rapist. If a rapist is named as Rama, Krishna, Janaki, then I can understand. She is a heroine of the film fighting for the cause of justice. 80% of names have religious connotations, like Ahammed, Anthony, Kesavan, Krishnan...you (CBFC) cannot dictate the directors and artists which name should be given or which story should be told,” LiveLaw reported the court as saying.

The court further said that deciding the name of a character was the freedom of an artist. “You cannot interfere in that. It is not absolute but you do not have a convincing reason to say how this name Janaki will be contemptuous to racial, religious or other groups,” the bench added. On Friday, the court had asked CBFC why they objected to the use of the name Janaki when there have been films like 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and 'Ram Lakhan', that are named after Gods. The petition will be considered again on Tuesday.