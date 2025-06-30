The bench observed that the character ‘Janaki’ was a sexual abuse victim seeking justice and not a rapist. Justice N Nagaresh was hearing a petition filed by the film's producers against the CBFC decision to not give certificate to the film.

The Kerala High Court on Monday, June 30 criticised the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for objecting to the name 'Janaki' in Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran starrer Janaki vs State of Kerala. The bench observed that the character ‘Janaki’ was a sexual abuse victim seeking justice and not a rapist. Justice N Nagaresh was hearing a petition filed by the film's producers against the CBFC decision to not give certificate to the film.

“She is not a rapist. If a rapist is named as Rama, Krishna, Janaki, then I can understand. She is a heroine of the film fighting for the cause of justice. 80% of names have religious connotations, like Ahammed, Anthony, Kesavan, Krishnan...you (CBFC) cannot dictate the directors and artists which name should be given or which story should be told,” LiveLaw reported the court as saying.

The court further said that deciding the name of a character was the freedom of an artist. “You cannot interfere in that. It is not absolute but you do not have a convincing reason to say how this name Janaki will be contemptuous to racial, religious or other groups,” the bench added. On Friday, the court had asked CBFC why they objected to the use of the name Janaki when there have been films like 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and 'Ram Lakhan', that are named after Gods.

On Monday, the Censor Board attempted to argue that the film title violates central government guidelines and the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The producers argued that CBFC had cleared the film's teaser with the same title three months ago. The court has asked CBFC to file a detailed statement as to why the name 'Janaki' cannot be used in the film. The case will be heard again on Wednesday, July 2.

Protest against CBFC

Artists from Malayalam cinema and serial fraternity under the umbrella of A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Actors), Producers Association and F.E.F.K.A ( Film Employees Federation of Kerala) staged a protest on Monday in front of the regional office of Central Bureau of Film Certification at Chitranjali Studio complex, Thiruvallam.

B Unnikrishnan, President, FEFKA, told the media, "It needs to be opposed not only by the artist but everybody who is committed to the cause of the country's diversity, dedicated to the country's art and culture. All should come together.. I think Suresh Gopi should learn from this experience of his own. Suresh Gopi is now not only a film actor but also a minister here, and he should understand how his government is dealing with the cinema, with the culture, with the poetry, with all creativity."