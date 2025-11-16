Kerala BJP leaders denied that Anand K Thampi, who died by suicide after allegedly being denied a corporation poll ticket, was a party member, claiming he belonged to the Shiv Sena.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala BJP leadership has stated that Anand K Thampi, who died by suicide allegedly after being denied a ticket for the upcoming corporation elections, was not a member of their party. BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that he had learned about Anand’s association with the Shiv Sena and pointed out that the name was not included in the list finalized by the mandalam committee. He also criticized Minister V Sivankutty, accusing him of shedding “crocodile tears” over the incident. Chandrasekhar added that if the party had committed any mistake, strong action would be taken, but insisted that the tragedy should not be politicised.

State General Secretary Adv S Suresh said that Anand's death was extremely tragic, but it was being misused for political propaganda. “He was not a BJP worker. He had taken membership in Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena,” he added. BJP candidate R Sreelekha also echoed this, alleging that the incident is being turned maliciously against the party. Suresh further stated that the BJP has released the “best possible list” in Thiruvananthapuram and dismissed criticism from Congress leader K Muraleedharan.

What Is The Case About?

According to the FIR filed by Poojappura police, Anand’s suicide was linked to distress over being denied candidacy for the corporation elections. His brother-in-law told police that Anand had no family or personal issues and was under intense mental pressure after being excluded as a candidate. Anand had been allegedly preparing to contest as an independent in protest. An audio conversation between Anand and a friend has surfaced. In the recording, Anand expresses deep frustration at being denied the seat in Thrikkannapuram ward, saying he had devoted his “money, body, mind, and time” to the organization and felt deeply insulted.

“I decided to contest with full determination. There is pressure from all sides. After being insulted so much, I will not let them go. This is about my identity. I have always done everything for the organization. When they pull this stunt with the seat, I cannot just go home quietly,” he could be purportedly heard saying in the audio.

Police have begun examining Anand’s phone and are recording statements from individuals mentioned in his WhatsApp suicide note and voice messages. The note reportedly contains serious allegations against BJP and RSS leaders, including claims that they prevented his candidacy and were linked to a “soil mafia.” Anand alleged that the BJP candidate in Thrikkannapuram, Vinod Kumar, was also associated with the group.