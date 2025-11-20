A Padmakumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board president, has been arrested by the SIT in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The arrest follows allegations that the 2019 Devaswom Board sanctioned the removal of gold sheets from the sanctum sanctorum.

In a significant development in the Sabarimala gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested A Padmakumar, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president in 2019. Padmakumar's arrest follows prolonged interrogation at a secret location in Thiruvananthapuram and marks the sixth arrest related to the case. A Padmakumar, a senior CPM leader and member of the Pathanamthitta District Committee, faces allegations connected to the theft of gold sheets from the door frame in front of the Sabarimala sanctum sanctorum. The SIT’s preliminary findings suggest that the fraud occurred with the knowledge and sanction of the 2019 Devaswom Board, which Padmakumar chaired.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The FIR states that the gold sheets were removed and handed to the priest, Potty, with the board's approval. Testimonies from officials, including the arrested Murari Babu, also indicate that the board was complicit in the decision. Employees who assisted Padmakumar in 2019 have also given statements supporting these claims. Moreover, investigators found that Padmakumar granted the priest complete freedom at Sabarimala during his tenure. The initial probe by Devaswom Vigilance had similarly pointed to board involvement.

Vasu remanded to custody

Meanwhile, the SIT custody of former Devaswom Commissioner and President N Vasu continues. Vasu, the third accused in this case, was remanded by the Kollam Vigilance Court until late afternoon, under heavy police protection. His custody appears crucial for further investigation as the SIT seeks deeper insights. Vasu's court appearance was met with protests from BJP workers, who were dispersed by police to allow his vehicle to pass. Additionally, the bail hearing for former Administrative Officer Murari Babu, accused in both the Dwarapalaka and door frame gold theft cases, is also ongoing.

This series of arrests and investigations suggests a significant conspiracy at the upper levels of the Devaswom Board during the time of the gold theft from Sabarimala, with the SIT actively working to bring all involved parties to justice.

Padmakumar is set to be produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court soon as the investigation progresses further.