Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Interim relief for Kerala as Centre allocates Rs 4000 crore amid financial crisis

    The Central Government has allocated Rs 4000 crore to Kerala amid the financial crisis in the state after a reduction in the borrowing limit.

    Interim relief for Kerala as Centre allocates Rs 4000 crore amid financial crisis anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a big relief, the Centre has allocated Rs 4000 crore to Kerala which was reeling under financial crisis after a reduction in the borrowing limit. With this, the treasury also recovered from overdraft. The salary and pension of the government employees will not be delayed. The Rs 4000 crore received from the Centre includes Rs 2735 crore as tax share and IGST share. 

    The state's Finance Minister KN Balagopal had alleged that the crisis in the state had worsened when the Center withheld the money claimed by Kerala. With the receipt of money, the severe financial crisis was temporarily relieved. 

    To maintain liquidity, the Treasury Department increased interest rates on short-term fixed deposits at the same time. From March 1 to March 25, deposits will earn a higher interest rate. For 91-day deposits, the interest rate has gone up from 5.9 percent to 7.5 percent. This is going to take effect now. 

    Earlier, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the state government's borrowing partners, Kerala Social Security Pension Limited and KIIFB, have no independent sources of revenue. Along with Punjab and Bengal, Kerala is the state with the worst fiscal management in the country. It stated that borrowing was 31 percent of the GDP in 2018-2019 and increased to 39 percent in 2021-22. 

    In response to a suit that the Kerala government had filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Centre's cap on Kerala's borrowing limit, the central government was responding. The 14th Finance Commission recommends that interest payments never exceed 10 percent of total revenue. However, in Kerala's situation, the interest the state is currently paying will come to 19.98 percent of revenue. The Centre further emphasised that the state is utilising the borrowed funds to pay for ongoing expenses, such as paying salaries and pensions, rather than investing them in profitable ventures.

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram

    Viral Hepatitis surge in Kerala: Know symptoms, treatment, preventive measures and more anr

    Viral Hepatitis surge in Kerala: Know symptoms, treatment, preventive measures and more

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad rkn

    Kerala: Six more suspended in veterinary student's death case in Wayanad

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life anr

    Mother of Nimisha Priya, nurse from Kerala on death row in Yemen, gets visa to try save daughter's life

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years rkn

    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram rkn

    Kerala: State-of-art robotic surgery unit launched in KIMSHealth in Thiruvananthapuram

    football AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub osf

    AC Milan's owners unveil plans for a 70,000-capacity stadium and entertainment hub

    Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani wedding: Know Rihanna's private event fees RBA

    Radhika, Anant Ambani wedding: Know Rihanna's private event fees

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Oppn seal seat-share deal in Maharashtra, Congress to contest on 18 seats report gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Oppn seal seat-share deal in Maharashtra, Congress to contest on 18 seats

    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline vkp

    BBMP warns of seizure, fines to shops not installing Kannada nameplates within deadline

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon