A human skeleton was discovered on the open terrace of a two-storey building located on Plywood Road at Cherani in Manjeri, police said. According to preliminary police findings on Tuesday, the skeleton, found in several parts, is believed to be quite old. Old household items had been piled up on the terrace, and the skeletal remains were found scattered among them.

The building currently houses migrant workers from the state of Tamil Nadu. Police stated that a Tamil Nadu-based family had also resided there earlier, and efforts are underway to locate them.

The identity of the deceased remains unknown. A forensic team will conduct a detailed examination at the site on Wednesday.

Police have inspected the scene and begun further investigations.

