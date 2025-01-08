Kochi: Human skeleton, skull of 'multiple women' found in fridge of abandoned Chottanikkara house; probe on

Human skeletal parts, including a skull, were found in an unused fridge in an abandoned house in Chottanikkara, Kochi. Police suspect the remains, likely used for medical research, are years old. Forensic tests and investigations are underway to determine their origin and other details.

Kochi: Human skeleton, skull of 'multiple women' found in fridge of abandoned Chottanikkara house; probe on vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 11:59 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

The Chottanikkara police unearthed a grim discovery on Monday evening when they found human skeletal parts, including a skull, inside an unused refrigerator in an abandoned house near Eruveli Palace Square, Chottanikkara, on the outskirts of Kochi.  

The house, a two-storey structure spread over a 14-acre plot, had been unoccupied for nearly 20 years. Acting on a complaint by local panchayat member Indira Dharmarajan about suspected anti-social activities, the police inspected the premises and found the skeletal remains packed neatly in three plastic covers and stored in the fridge.  

According to initial findings, forensic experts suggest the bones could have been used for research purposes as they appeared polished to prevent decay. Police sources stated that the remains were sorted by size and are believed to be several years old. The exact age and origin of the bones will be determined through forensic and DNA analysis.  

The house is owned by Dr. Philip, a doctor practicing in Kochi's Palarivattom area. The doctor and his family are being questioned to understand how the bones ended up in the abandoned property.  

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bones might have been brought to the house from another location. The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are reviewing old missing person reports from Chottanikkara and nearby areas. They have also ruled out any immediate foul play, stating that the bones were likely used for medical studies.  

Locals had earlier complained that the vacant house was being misused by anti-social elements. The discovery of human remains has heightened concerns among residents about illegal activities in abandoned properties in the area.  

A forensic team has begun a detailed investigation into the skeletal parts. The police are also conducting a thorough background check of the property's history and its prolonged period of disuse. Officials confirmed there was no electricity connection to the house, and the refrigerator where the remains were found lacked a compressor.  

