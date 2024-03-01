Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala University Skeleton Case: Investigation directs to Thalassery native missing for seven years

    A human skeleton was found inside the Kerala University Karyavattom campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday( Feb 29). . The driving license of a person from Thalassery was found with the remains of the body.

    Thiruvananthapuram: A significant development has emerged in the investigation into the discovery of a skeleton in the water tank at Kerala University's Kariyavattam campus. The authorities are focusing on a Thalassery native who disappeared seven years ago. The driving license of a person from Thalassery was found with the remains. Assistant Commissioner Babu Kuttan stated that a DNA test will be conducted once the missing youth's father arrives in the city.

    A human skeleton was found inside the Kerala University Karyavattom campus in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday( Feb 29). The skeleton was found inside an old water tank attached to the campus botany department. 

    While inspecting the spot, the staff found an umbrella and a bag near the tank. Later, when they checked inside the tank, they found pieces of bone. The forensic officers and police went into the tank and examined it. A license issued in 2011 of a youth from Thalassery was found among the remains of the body. The case took a turn when the Kazhakootam police investigated at this address.

    The parents residing in Chennai informed the police that they had lost contact with their son since 2017. The father has been requested to come to Thiruvananthapuram for further investigation and DNA testing. The missing individual, a young SCA graduate, had previously worked in both Infopark and Technopark. The police have obtained information regarding the son's bank account from the father and will be issuing a letter today to obtain further details from the bank.

    The forensic team, fire brigade, and police arrived at the site and extracted the skeleton from the tank last morning. After ensuring adequate security measures, the team descended into the 20-foot-deep tank. Due to the tank's prolonged closure, precautions were taken. Additionally, a dog squad investigated the scene.
     

