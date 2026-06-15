A shocking incident has come to light from South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. A mob beat a young man from Kerala to death, suspecting he was a thief. Police have now arrested five people in connection with the case.

New Delhi: A young man from Kerala has been killed in a mob attack in West Bengal. A crowd beat him to death because they suspected he was a thief. This shocking incident took place in the South 24 Parganas district.

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The police have not yet released the name or other details of the man who died. In connection with the attack, the police have arrested five people. This includes two who are underage.