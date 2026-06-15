With weather conditions becoming more favorable, the popular hill station of Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram district has reopened to tourists.

Visitor entry had been suspended due to persistent heavy rain and the threat of landslides in the area. The restriction had been in place since June 8 at the Ponmudi Eco-Tourism Centre. Following a review of the improved conditions, the Divisional Forest Officer granted permission to resume tourism activities.

The reopening is expected to bring relief to tourism stakeholders and visitors eager to explore the scenic destination.