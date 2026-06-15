Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Rain Eases Across State, Ponmudi Reopens for Tourists
Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Kerala has witnessed a decline in rainfall intensity, bringing relief to several regions. While Ponmudi has reopened to visitors after weather conditions improved, authorities continue to caution residents
Rainfall Weakens, Yellow Alert Continues in Five Districts
The intensity of rainfall across Kerala has reduced significantly, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, weather officials have issued a Yellow Alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Kasaragod districts.
ALSO READ: Kerala Weather LATEST Update: Yellow Alert Issued for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod
The alert indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall in these regions. Authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions and have advised residents to stay updated on local forecasts.
Ponmudi Reopens for Tourists After Weather Improves
With weather conditions becoming more favorable, the popular hill station of Ponmudi in Thiruvananthapuram district has reopened to tourists.
Visitor entry had been suspended due to persistent heavy rain and the threat of landslides in the area. The restriction had been in place since June 8 at the Ponmudi Eco-Tourism Centre. Following a review of the improved conditions, the Divisional Forest Officer granted permission to resume tourism activities.
The reopening is expected to bring relief to tourism stakeholders and visitors eager to explore the scenic destination.
Authorities Urge Vigilance in Landslide-Prone Areas
Despite the reduction in rainfall, officials have advised people living in hilly and vulnerable regions to remain cautious. Residents in areas susceptible to landslides, mudslides, and flooding have been asked to stay alert and move to safer locations if necessary.
Meanwhile, fishing activities along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts are not currently restricted. However, fishermen have been advised to exercise caution due to the possibility of rough sea conditions and sudden weather changes.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.