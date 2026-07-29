A major accident occurred in Thiruvananthapuram’s Pattoor area after a speeding car lost control and crashed into multiple vehicles near the General Hospital. The incident caused panic in the busy area, with four people sustaining injuries and being rushed for medical treatment.

Thiruvananthapuram: A speeding car caused a major accident in Thiruvananthapuram's Pattoor area today. The car, which had gone out of control, rammed into several other vehicles.

The incident took place near the General Hospital. According to reports, the car first hit a road divider. It then swerved and crashed into a bike and an auto-rickshaw that were coming from the opposite direction.

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Four people were injured in the crash and have been admitted to the hospital. The injured include the auto driver, two passengers who were in the auto, and the bike rider. The bike rider's injuries are very serious; reports say his leg was completely severed in the crash.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told the police that the two people inside the car appeared to be drunk. The Vanchiyoor police have taken both occupants of the car into custody.

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