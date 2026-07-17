Thieves broke into a teacher training centre in Alappuzha and made off with 10 ceiling fans. The police have filed a case and are investigating, but haven't identified the culprits yet. The doors of the building were found broken.

In a strange incident, ten ceiling fans have been stolen from a teacher training centre in Kakazham, Alappuzha. The thieves are yet to be identified.

The break-in happened at the SNV TTI, which is located near the national highway, just east of the Kakazham railway overbridge. The ten ceiling fans were kept aside because the building was undergoing some repair work. Along with the fans, the thieves also took an iron pipe.

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The theft came to light when an employee noticed that the building's door was open. On checking, he realised what had happened. The thieves had broken the doors to get in.

The Ambalappuzha police have registered a case. Fingerprint experts have visited the site to collect evidence. Right now, the investigation is focused on known local thieves in the area.

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