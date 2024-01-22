Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Elanthoor Human Sacrifice Case: High Court rejects bail plea of second accused Laila Bhagaval Singh

    The High Court rejected the bail plea of ​​Laila Bhagaval Singh, the accused in the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case that shocked Kerala. The incident happened around a year ago when two people were sacrificed and killed for the financial prosperity of the family. The accused Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila were arrested for setting the stage for human cruelty. 

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

    Pathanamthitta: The High Court rejected the bail plea of ​​Laila Bhagaval Singh, the accused in the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case that shocked Kerala. Justice Sophie Thomas rejected the bail plea of the accused Laila Bhagaval Singh, who is the third accused in the Elanthoor double human sacrifice case. 

    The argument on their bail application was completed earlier, however, the judgment was then adjourned. Following this, the High Court issued an order rejecting the petition. Laila filed a plea petition seeking that the case against her was fabricated and she was only a spectator.

    The government argued that this is a case that has shocked society and that bail should not be granted. The incident happened around a year ago when two people were sacrificed and killed for the financial prosperity of the family. The accused Bhagwal Singh and his wife Laila were arrested for setting the stage for human cruelty. Mohammad Shafi, a hotel worker in Kochi, brought two women by offering them money. The victims were identified as lottery vendors Padma from Tamil Nadu and Roslin from Wadakkanchery.

    The trial was to be held at the Additional Sessions Court in Panampally Nagar, Kochi. However, the special prosecutor appointed earlier by the government resigned over workload. The investigation team requested the government to appoint a new prosecutor, however, no appointment has been made till date. Muhammad Shafi, Bhagwal Singh, and Laila, who were arrested by the police under various charges including murder, torture, and conspiracy, are now in the security jail in Viyyur awaiting trial.


     

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 11:35 AM IST
