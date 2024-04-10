Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings

Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a joyous occasion that symbolizes spiritual renewal, gratitude, and community unity.

Kochi: The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, the end of Ramadan, except Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. Kerala is observing Eid on April 10 following the discovery of the crescent moon on Tuesday. Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a joyous occasion that symbolizes spiritual renewal, gratitude, and community unity.

The new moon was spotted at Ponnani Beach last day. Qazis, after confirming the sighting, prompted mosques to echo the sounds of Takbir. With this, the followers of Islam joined the celebrations of the festival. Believers celebrate the festival with the strength of self-purification achieved during Ramadan. The families gather together and share love on this occasion.

The Governor and the Chief Minister wished the believers through their social media accounts. The chief minister wished that the celebrations would reflect high brotherhood. The Chief Minister also wrote on Facebook that the reactionary forces who are trying to create a rift in society by spewing communal poison in the society should be taken care of. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration that celebrates the glory of sacrifice and generosity.