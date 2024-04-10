Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings

    Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a joyous occasion that symbolizes spiritual renewal, gratitude, and community unity.

    Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Kerala observes Eid today; Governor, CM extend greetings rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    Kochi: The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, the end of Ramadan, except Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh. Kerala is observing Eid on April 10 following the discovery of the crescent moon on Tuesday. Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting observed by Muslims worldwide. It is a joyous occasion that symbolizes spiritual renewal, gratitude, and community unity.

    The new moon was spotted at Ponnani Beach last day. Qazis, after confirming the sighting, prompted mosques to echo the sounds of Takbir. With this, the followers of Islam joined the celebrations of the festival. Believers celebrate the festival with the strength of self-purification achieved during Ramadan. The families gather together and share love on this occasion.

    The Governor and the Chief Minister wished the believers through their social media accounts. The chief minister wished that the celebrations would reflect high brotherhood. The Chief Minister also wrote on Facebook that the reactionary forces who are trying to create a rift in society by spewing communal poison in the society should be taken care of. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a celebration that celebrates the glory of sacrifice and generosity. 

     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rains in 3 districts of the state today

    Shahana death case: Kerala HC gives nod to Dr Ruwaiz for further studies rkn

    Shahana death case: Kerala HC gives nod to Dr Ruwaiz for further studies

    Kerala: Woman jumps into well with three children in Thrissur; 2 dead rkn

    Kerala: Woman jumps into well with three children in Thrissur; 2 dead

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts summer rains in next five days; Check details anr

    Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts summer rains in next five days; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price on April 10: Know how much it costs in your city gcw

    Petrol, diesel price on April 10: Know how much it costs in your city

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: Triangular contest in Kozhikode

    Had cautioned Patanjali against publicizing Coronil as COVID cure: Centre informs Supreme Court

    Had cautioned Patanjali against publicizing Coronil as COVID cure: Centre informs Supreme Court

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more

    India to get 'normal' monsoon in 2024; Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, WB may face deficit: Skymet

    India to get 'normal' monsoon in 2024; Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, WB may face deficit: Skymet

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon