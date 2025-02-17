Vijay Deverakonda takes holy dip with family at Maha Kumbh 2025 | See Photos

South superstar Vijay Deverakonda visited the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family. Let's take a look at his photos.

taking a holy dip and celebrating the auspicious occasion with rituals and prayers.

Vijay recently shared these pictures on social media. He is seen wearing a Rudraksha mala, a tilak on his forehead, and a saffron dhoti.

Sharing these photos, Vijay wrote in the caption, 'Kumbh Mela 2025, Made memories with my friends and prayed with the dearest mother.'

These photos of Vijay Deverakonda are going viral on social media. Fans are praising him for embracing traditions, participating in rituals, and celebrating the Maha Kumbh 2025 with his family.

