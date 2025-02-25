Drug trafficking from Bengaluru to Kerala; Police nab key accused from Electronic City

The Kallambalam police arrested the key leader of a drug racket smuggling narcotics from Bengaluru to Kerala. The operation followed intelligence reports about drug trafficking routes into Thiruvananthapuram.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 8:54 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kallambalam police have arrested the key leader of a drug racket that was smuggling and distributing narcotics from Bengaluru to various parts of Kerala. Acting on intelligence regarding drug trafficking from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram district, the police intensified checks on long-distance buses passing through Kallambalam. As part of this operation, last week, the Dansaf team apprehended two individuals from Varkala—Deepu and Anjana Krishna—while they were attempting to transport drugs.

During the operation, authorities recovered 25 grams of MDMA from the arrested individuals. Following their interrogation, the investigation led to the arrest of Ameer (39), son of Jamal, from a flat in Mylasandra, Electronic City, Bengaluru, yesterday. Ameer, a native of Kuttiady, Kozhikode district, was taken into custody by the Kallambalam police.

Police revealed that Ameer has multiple drug-related cases registered against him in Kozhikode, Kuttiady, Perambra, Mattannur, and Wayanad police stations. He was also on the run for previous offenses. According to his statement to the police, he sourced drugs from Nigerian nationals.

Ameer supplied drugs to various individuals across Kerala, including Deepu and Anjana, who were previously arrested. Another suspect, Shan from Kallambalam, who used to purchase MDMA from Deepu and sell it locally, was also arrested earlier.

The arrest was carried out under the supervision of Thiruvananthapuram Rural District Police Chief K. Sudarshan, Varkala DySP Gopakumar, and Rural Narcotics Cell DySP Pradeep Kumar. The operation was led by Kallambalam SHO Praiju, along with DANSAF team members Anoop, Vinesh, and driver CPO Shijas.

Police are now planning to take the remanded suspects into custody for further interrogation to uncover additional links in the drug network.

