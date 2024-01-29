Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    CMFRI to develop lab-grown fish meat in Kerala

    The CMFRI has partnered with the Delhi-based startup Neat Meatt Biotech to embark on a public-private research collaboration in this domain.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 4:28 PM IST

    Kochi: The ICAR - Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) is gearing up for research on lab-grown fish meat in the laboratory through cell culture. In the first phase, research is being done on marine fishes like seer fish (Neymeen) and Pomfret (Avoli), which have high market value. This is the first time such research has been conducted in India. The Cell-based farmed fish meat involves isolating specialized cells from fish and growing them in a laboratory environment. 

    The initiative aims to cultivate meat with the distinctive taste and nutritional attributes of fish, addressing the escalating demand for marine food resources while mitigating the risks of overexploiting marine fisheries. The CMFRI has partnered with the Delhi-based startup Neat Meatt Biotech to embark on a public-private research collaboration in this domain.

    CMFRI will spearhead research on the development of marine fish cells, utilizing its advanced Cell Culture Laboratory dedicated to cellular biology research. CMFRI has forged a collaborative research pact with Neat Meatt Biotech, a startup dedicated to advancing cultivated meat technology. This partnership represents a pioneering endeavor in the realm of sustainable food production, leveraging a public-private partnership framework to drive innovation in the development of lab-grown fish meat.

    CMFRI Director Dr A Gopalakrishnan said that research progress is aimed at bringing India to the forefront in this field along with other countries of the world. This public-private research partnership is expected to help India catch up with the research progress of countries like Singapore, Israel, and the US in the field of cell-based fishmeal.

    The project will not only help achieve food and nutrient security but also better protect the marine environment. He said that the new move will pave the way for sustainable and safe seafood production as per the demand.

