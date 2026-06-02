A woman and her live-in partner have been arrested in Nedumangad, Kerala, in connection with the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old son. A post-mortem examination revealed 51 injuries on the toddler's body, indicating prolonged and brutal abuse which led to the arrests.

A woman and her live-in partner have been arrested in connection with the death of her one-and-a-half-year-old child in Kerala’s Nedumangad area, after a post-mortem examination revealed around 51 injuries on the toddler’s body and indications of prolonged abuse, police said on Sunday. Ashkar and Akhila have been named as the suspects. They were arrested, according to the police, on suspicion of brutally abusing Arshid, a child, which resulted in his death on May 29.

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A case of unnatural death was first reported on Saturday, according to an official at the Nedumangad police station. The postmortem report revealed several injuries, both new and old, indicating recurrent attack over time, which led to the charges that followed. The child's body had several injuries, according to authorities, who also noted indications of chronic maltreatment. Investigators expanded their investigation and detained the mother and her partner as a result of the post-mortem results. The event was discovered after Ashkar took the kid to the hospital, claiming that the youngster had suddenly become unwell after throwing up after consuming food and drink.

He stated that the boy lost consciousness and was then sent to a neighbouring hospital before being transferred to SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where medical professionals pronounced him dead on May 29 at about 6:08 p.m.

However, during the child's checkup, medical professionals reportedly discovered several bruises as well as indications of previously healed wounds. This generated concerns of ongoing mistreatment, according to the police.

The investigation started after the child's grandparents expressed worry about the toddler's repeated injuries, according to investigators. According to the child's maternal grandmother, the child was unharmed when his mother took him away.

Additionally, she stated that the child had previously suffered fractures to both arms, which were purportedly caused by a tumble. She had gone to the police because she didn't believe this explanation. The grandma also claimed that Akhila had filed a lawsuit accusing her own mother of meddling in their relationship at her partner's suggestion. Additionally, the child's paternal and maternal grandfathers said that the infant had circular burn markings on his body that would indicate cigarette burns. They said that there seemed to be injuries on every area of the child's body.

Police said the child’s father had died before his birth. Subsequently, the Nedumangad police arrested the toddler's mother, 21-year-old Akhila, and her live-in partner on the night of May 30. Both were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.