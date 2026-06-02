Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala launched 'Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt', a statewide campaign to dismantle drug networks. The drive will be conducted in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments to curb the growing drug menace.

Keralam Minister for Home Affairs Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday announced the launch of "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt", a statewide campaign aimed at dismantling drug networks and curbing the growing menace of narcotics in the state. In a post on X, Chennithala said the operation would be carried out in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments and would focus on eliminating drug trafficking at its roots.

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"Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From today... Aimed at overhauling drug mafia in the state in coordination with Health and Excise departments, this operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace from its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative!" the minister wrote. Operation Toofan : The Narco Hunt From today … Aimed at overhauling drug mafia in the state in coordination with Health and Excise departments, this Operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace from its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative ! pic.twitter.com/erBprQs2g8 — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) June 2, 2026

Spike in NDPS Cases Prompts Action

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered.

Police Appeal for Public Participation

Ahead of the launch, Kerala Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign. In a post on X on May 28, the force said, "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From June 1st, let's move forward together for a healthy tomorrow. Let's uproot addiction. Through a people's resistance where the public, schools, and families join hands with us, we can ensure peace in our homes and a fearless atmosphere on our streets."

The latest campaign follows a series of focused law enforcement drives undertaken by Kerala Police. Earlier this year, under "Operation Round Up", police arrested 1,663 individuals, including habitual offenders and absconding accused, in a statewide effort to strengthen public safety and law and order. (ANI)