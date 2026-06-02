The Kerala Assembly rejected the opposition's motion to discuss rising inflation and fuel prices. CM VD Satheesan said the government needs more time for assessment, prompting the LDF, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, to stage a walkout in protest.

The Keralam Legislative Assembly on Tuesday rejected an adjournment motion moved by the opposition seeking a discussion on rising inflation and fuel prices, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan stating that the government would take a decision on measures to address the issue after further assessment and consultations. The motion, raised by the Left Democratic Front (LDF), triggered a heated debate in the House over the impact of soaring petrol, diesel and LPG prices on the state's economy and ordinary citizens.

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CM Defends Government's Stance

Responding to the notice, Satheesan acknowledged concerns over rising fuel costs but said the government needed additional time before announcing any intervention. "Some aspects of the adjournment motion notice are partially correct. This is not the first or second fuel price hike; petrol and diesel prices have been increased four times so far. The repeated hikes are taking place in the backdrop of the Gulf conflict, and reports suggest that prices could rise further at any time," the Chief Minister said. "We need to examine the overall impact that these price increases have had on the public and the economy. The government must also assess what measures can be taken to contain the effects of inflation and rising fuel costs. However, we need a few more days before arriving at a decision and announcing specific steps," he added.

Satheesan also defended the government's position, arguing that previous administrations had contributed to the current situation. He said the UDF government would act firmly against black marketing, hoarding and any shortage of LPG supplies.

Opposition Demands Immediate Action

During the debate, CPM leader KN Balagopal urged the government to take immediate action rather than wait for further consultations. "The Chief Minister has stated that a decision will be taken after consultations and a consensus is reached. But it is not appropriate to wait for discussions after fuel prices have already increased. Nor can we wait for prices to come down before taking action," Balagopal said.

He maintained that governments in the past had intervened during fuel price crises and called for a strong stand against the Centre's fuel pricing policies. Balagopal also demanded the restoration of cooking gas subsidies and relief measures for sectors affected by rising costs.

LDF Stages Walkout

Following the Chair's decision to reject the adjournment motion, Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan led an LDF walkout, accusing the government of denying the Assembly an opportunity for a detailed discussion on inflation and the cost-of-living crisis facing the state. (ANI)