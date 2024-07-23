Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Centre rejected Kerala; Budget aimed at Modi govt's own political survival: Kerala FM KN Balagopal

    Kerala had requested the Central government to announce a special package of Rs 24,000 crore and a dedicated capital investment of Rs 5,000 crore for the development of the Vizhinjam port and surrounding areas in the Union Budget 2024-25, but these requests were ignored according to state finance minister KN Balagopal.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 23, 2024, 3:22 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has criticized the first budget of the third Modi government, saying it has shown Kerala the most neglect ever seen in any budget. He alleged that this budget is the most anti-Kerala budget so far. The country, which was waiting for the budget with great expectations, was disappointed. Balagopal opined that the budget only reflected the political exercise the Modi government undertook for its own survival.

    Balagopal said, "Kerala has not received any consideration. Not a word was mentioned even about reducing the debt limit. The demand for a special package of Rs 24,000 crore for Kerala was ignored. No allocation was made for the Vizhinjam port, which contributes to the country's revenue. Additionally, the long-awaited AIIMS project was also neglected. Despite promises, no assistance was provided for Kerala. The BJP ministers from Kerala and UDF MPs should take a stand against the neglect of Kerala."

    The Finance Minister lambasted the Modi government for prioritizing its own political survival over addressing regional inequalities and providing sufficient support to states like Kerala, through the budget. He expressed disappointment that Kerala's concerns were overlooked, despite numerous key announcements made during the budget presentation. The Minister asserted that the budget reveals the Modi government's inadequacy in practicing genuine cooperative federalism, instead using it as a mere rhetorical device.

    Kerala had requested the Central government to allocate a special financial package of Rs 24,000 crore in the Union Budget 2024-25. Additionally, the state had urgently requested a dedicated capital investment of Rs 5,000 crore to support its contributions to the development of the Vizhinjam port and its surrounding areas.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2024, 3:22 PM IST
