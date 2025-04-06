user
Pod hotel revolution in Madhya Pradesh: IRCTC brings budget stay to Bhopal Railway Station

Madhya Pradesh's first pod hotel has opened at Bhopal Railway Station. Passengers get 3 hours of rest for ₹200, 78 pods, separate facilities for families, male, and female passengers. Learn about the booking process and fares.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Apr 6, 2025, 10:41 AM IST

Bhopal Railway Station will now offer passengers not only travel but also rest and private space. Madhya Pradesh's first pod hotel has opened at Bhopal Station. It was inaugurated by MP Alok Sharma and DRM Devashish Tripathi. This pod hotel is designed on the lines of Mumbai Central Railway Station.

article_image2

The railway has prepared this keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers, where now 78 pods will be available – 58 single (40 male, 18 female) and 20 family pods. Each pod will have facilities like a pillow, bedsheet, reading light, charging socket, lockers, and high-speed Wi-Fi.


article_image3

How to book?

For booking, passengers can book online on the IRCTC website or offline at the station. For this, passengers will have to provide their PNR number.

article_image4

What is the fare?

Single pod rates are ₹200 (3 hours), ₹350 (6 hours), ₹500 (9 hours), ₹700 (12 hours), and ₹900 (24 hours). For family pods, charges ranging from ₹400 to ₹1500 have been fixed.

article_image5

These include ₹700 for 6 hours, ₹900 for 9 hours, ₹1100 for 12 hours, and ₹1500 for 24 hours. With the launch of this pod hotel, passengers will get better rest and facilities during the journey. 

article_image6

With this facility, not only will passengers get better rest, but it will also prove to be an affordable and convenient option for people spending time in transit.

