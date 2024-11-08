Centre assigns Union Minister Suresh Gopi key responsibilities after restricting film career

Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi has been given significant responsibilities by PM Modi, including representing India at the G7 Summit. He will reportedly step away from his film career to fully dedicate himself to his ministerial role.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi with additional responsibilities. In addition to being included in the delegation for the G7 Summit, Suresh Gopi has also been assigned the task of mustering during the upcoming Parliament session. The Prime Minister has further directed him to focus on the Waqf issue in Kerala.

Will Suresh Gopi take a break from acting? Here's what we know

Suresh Gopi was summoned to Delhi on Thursday (Nov 7), where he met with the Prime Minister in person and was formally given these new duties. The Centre denied permission to continue his film career while holding a ministerial position, following which he was tasked with additional responsibilities.

Home Minister Amit Shah also rejected the proposal to manage office work from film sets accompanied by officials. The BJP national leadership has expressed concern over the delay in appointing his full ministerial staff, considering it a lapse in responsibility. The Malayalam actor will, therefore take a break from his acting career to concentrate on his ministerial works.

Adding to the concerns, Suresh Gopi’s involvement in alternative income-generating activities is seen as a violation of the code of conduct for ministers. The BJP state leadership had already conveyed its strong dissatisfaction to the Centre over his actions. The central government’s inquiry into an incident where he allegedly manhandled journalists also concluded that he had overstepped boundaries. In previous meetings, both PM Modi and Amit Shah reportedly adopted a more stern and less cordial approach towards him compared to earlier interactions.

This development coincides with Suresh Gopi's upcoming film Ottakomban, which was slated to start production in September. Although the actor had initially grown a beard for the role, his recent clean-shaven appearance, shared widely on social media, has sparked speculation among fans about possible delays or alterations in the film's schedule. Gopi had previously stated that filming would commence once he received government clearance. However, it now seems his ministerial duties will take precedence.

