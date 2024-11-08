Centre assigns Union Minister Suresh Gopi key responsibilities after restricting film career

Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi has been given significant responsibilities by PM Modi, including representing India at the G7 Summit. He will reportedly step away from his film career to fully dedicate himself to his ministerial role.
 

Centre assigns Union Minister Suresh Gopi key responsibilities after restricting film career anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 8:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has entrusted Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi with additional responsibilities. In addition to being included in the delegation for the G7 Summit, Suresh Gopi has also been assigned the task of mustering during the upcoming Parliament session. The Prime Minister has further directed him to focus on the Waqf issue in Kerala. 

Will Suresh Gopi take a break from acting? Here's what we know

Suresh Gopi was summoned to Delhi on Thursday (Nov 7), where he met with the Prime Minister in person and was formally given these new duties. The Centre denied permission to continue his film career while holding a ministerial position, following which he was tasked with additional responsibilities. 

Home Minister Amit Shah also rejected the proposal to manage office work from film sets accompanied by officials. The BJP national leadership has expressed concern over the delay in appointing his full ministerial staff, considering it a lapse in responsibility. The Malayalam actor will, therefore take a break from his acting career to concentrate on his ministerial works. 

Adding to the concerns, Suresh Gopi’s involvement in alternative income-generating activities is seen as a violation of the code of conduct for ministers. The BJP state leadership had already conveyed its strong dissatisfaction to the Centre over his actions. The central government’s inquiry into an incident where he allegedly manhandled journalists also concluded that he had overstepped boundaries. In previous meetings, both PM Modi and Amit Shah reportedly adopted a more stern and less cordial approach towards him compared to earlier interactions.

This development coincides with Suresh Gopi's upcoming film Ottakomban, which was slated to start production in September. Although the actor had initially grown a beard for the role, his recent clean-shaven appearance, shared widely on social media, has sparked speculation among fans about possible delays or alterations in the film's schedule. Gopi had previously stated that filming would commence once he received government clearance. However, it now seems his ministerial duties will take precedence.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-405 November 08 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-405 November 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Food kits featuring Karnataka CM, DCM seized in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi's constituency vkp

Food kits featuring Karnataka CM, DCM seized in Wayanad, Priyanka Gandhi's constituency

Kerala: CPM releases new footage in Palakkad black money row, claims Rahul left in another car dmn

Kerala: CPM releases new footage in Palakkad black money row, claims Rahul left in another car

Kerala: Court delivers life sentences to three in Kollam collectorate blast case dmn

Kerala: Court delivers life sentences to three in Kollam collectorate blast case

Recent Stories

Kerala PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court anr

Kerala: PP Divya granted bail in Kannur ADM death case by Thalassery court

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya Bachchan that caught attention gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: What Nimrat Kaur said about Aaradhya that caught attention

cricket India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test scr

India A fights back against Australia A in 2nd unofficial Test

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH) snt

Brampton violence: Indian arrested for inciting hate instead of Khalistanis, Canadian police face ire (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon