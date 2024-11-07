Will Suresh Gopi take a break from acting? Here's what we know

PM Modi and HM Amit Shah, have reportedly advised Thrissur MP and Union Minister Suresh Gopi to concentrate on his ministerial responsibilities and constituency work. As a result, Suresh Gopi may have to put his acting career on hold to fulfill his political commitments.

Thrissur: Union Minister Suresh Gopi may take a temporary break from his acting career. As the newly elected MP from Thrissur and with his responsibilities as a central minister, the Union government has decided that he should refrain from acting in films for the time being. Reports suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have not supported allowing Suresh Gopi to continue his film career while holding office.

Reports indicate that the Centre has advised Suresh Gopi to focus on his ministerial responsibilities and stay actively engaged in his Thrissur constituency. The central leadership has suggested he prioritize his duties in office, creating a situation where Suresh Gopi, as Thrissur MP, may be unable to continue with his ongoing film commitments.

Initially hesitant to join the cabinet due to potential limitations on his acting career, Suresh Gopi eventually accepted the role, hoping that the Prime Minister might allow him to continue acting in films. He won the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 74,686 votes, becoming the first saffron party nominee to win a Parliament seat in Kerala.

He scripted an unprecedented win for the NDA from the Thrissur constituency and was made the Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Tourism.

Just hours after his swearing-in, Suresh Gopi expressed a desire to "step down from the Cabinet" to focus on his film commitments and active projects. This stirred significant debate, with the Opposition voicing criticism.

Rising to stardom in the early 1990s as Malayalam cinema's "action hero," Suresh Gopi delivered numerous superhits, including Ekalavyan, Mafia, Chukkan, Kashmeeram, Commissioner, Highway, Yuvathurki, Lelam, Summer in Bethlehem, Pathram, Vazhunnor, Crime File, and FIR, among others. Alongside industry giants Mammootty and Mohanlal, he secured his place as a superstar with a devoted fanbase.



