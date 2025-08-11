The BJP has filed a police complaint alleging that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi has been missing for three months. The complaint was filed by Mukundan Palliyara, the state president of the BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha.

A police complaint has been filed alleging that Member of Parliament Priyanka Gandhi has been missing from Wayanad for the past three months. The complaint was lodged by Mukundan Palliyara, the state president of the BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha, with the Wayanad district police chief. The complaint highlights that Priyanka Gandhi has not been seen at the recent landslide disaster site—a tragedy that claimed several lives—and also raises concerns about her prolonged absence from tribal issues. Mukundan Palliyara has urged the police to take the complaint seriously and initiate efforts to locate the MP.

Suresh Gopi Also Accused of Absence

Similarly, in Thrissur, a complaint was filed by Gokul Guruvayur, the KSU Thrissur district president, declaring that Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi was missing from his constituency. The complaint, submitted to the Guruvayur East Police, claims that Suresh Gopi disappeared following the arrest of nuns in Chhattisgarh and demands an investigation into who might be responsible for his disappearance.

Suresh Gopi Responds to Allegations

Responding to the swirling criticism and rumours, Suresh Gopi took to Facebook to share photographs from a meeting held at his Delhi office. He highlighted his active participation in a discussion with Ministry of Petroleum officials in the Rajya Sabha, thereby demonstrating his presence and ongoing engagement in official duties.

This response follows from a social media post by Orthodox Church Thrissur Diocesan Metropolitan Yuhanon Mar Meletius, which stated that the actor they had sent to Delhi was missing—a statement that stirred widespread talk. Meanwhile, the KSU complaint about Suresh Gopi’s absence sparked further reactions, including mockery from the Education Minister, who repeatedly questioned the MP’s whereabouts.