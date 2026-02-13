10-month-old Alin Sherin, who died in a road accident, will give new life to 5 people, becoming Kerala's youngest organ donor. Her kidneys, liver, and heart valves were donated.

Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George announced that 10-month-old Alin Sherin, who died in a road accident, will give new life to 5 people. Alin Sherin Abraham, a 10-month-old from Mallappally, Pathanamthitta, was declared brain-dead following a road accident. The minister said the child's parents had expressed their willingness to donate her organs. Alin Sherin is the youngest organ donor in the state.

Grieving Family

Despite the pain of their loss, the parents are donating their 10-month-old daughter's organs to others. The kidneys, liver, and heart valves are being donated. The minister wrote on Facebook that the organs would be transported by road from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram and thanked the parents for their decision to save others' lives even in their immense grief. The minister also shared in the family's sorrow. Alin Sherin's two kidneys will be given to a 10-year-old child undergoing treatment at SAT Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.