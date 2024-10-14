Asianet News receives Diamond Creator Award for reaching 10 million subscribers on YouTube

Asianet News has made history as the first Malayalam news channel to exceed 10 million subscribers on YouTube, marking a significant achievement for the channel. This milestone reflects its consistent performance in ratings and dominance in digital platforms.

Asianet News recently became the first Malayalam news channel to surpass 10 million subscribers on YouTube. This achievement represented a major victory for the channel, which has consistently outperformed competitors in ratings and upheld its dominance across digital platforms. YouTube has presented the Diamond Creator Award for honouring of reaching 10 million subscribers.

A statement from YouTube read, " With each story that you share, you build your business and expand your impact. And by opening yourself to others, you have opened up a world of new possibilities for yourself."

"In honour of reaching 10 million subscribers, we present you with the Diamond Creator Award. We hope that it inspires you to keep sharing your creativity with the world," it added.

Since its launch of the YouTube channel in September 2008, Asianet News has experienced remarkable growth, reaching 1 million subscribers by February 2018, 2.5 million in February 2019, 4 million by April 2020, and 5 million in January 2021. The channel's subscriber base has surged to 9 million within three years and surpassed 10 million in just a few months.

Asianet News's outstanding success is not limited to YouTube; it also has a strong presence on other digital platforms. On Facebook, the channel has an impressive 6 million followers, while its Instagram account boasts 1.1 million followers, reinforcing its status as the go-to news source for Malayalis around the globe.



