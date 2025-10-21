Kerala is witnessing a worrying surge in amoebic meningoencephalitis cases. Despite the alarming rise, a promised detailed study by the Health Department to investigate environmental causes has stalled.

The study, announced as a joint effort by the Directorate of Health Services (DHS), the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), has made little progress. Sources say only the study model has been prepared so far, and field data collection is yet to begin. Officials also have no timeline for when the research will be completed.

Alarming rise in cases

Kerala has recorded more cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis this month alone than in the entire previous year. The disease, once considered extremely rare worldwide, is now being reported at a rate of two to three cases a day in the state. Last year, 38 people were infected. This year, the number has jumped to 129, with 41 new cases confirmed in October alone and five deaths reported so far.

When the patient count was still below 50, the Health Minister had announced on September 3 that a case-control study would be launched to identify the causes and contain the spread. More than six weeks later, there is still no sign of that study being implemented.

Environmental link remains unclear

The main suspicion among experts is that environmental changes could be driving the spike in infections. A separate joint study involving the College of Engineering Thiruvananthapuram’s Environmental Engineering Department, the Pollution Control Board, and the Health Department was also mentioned - but its current status is unknown. Officials in all these departments remain unsure if the study has even started.

Source remains unidentified

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is now being detected in patients across the state - from those exposed to swimming pools to natural water bodies like ponds, wells, and tanks. Although increased testing has contributed to more detections, in most cases the exact source of infection remains unidentified.

Public health experts stress that coordinated action between multiple departments is critical to control the disease. Without a clear understanding of how and where the infections occur, they warn, efforts to prevent amoebic meningoencephalitis will remain incomplete.