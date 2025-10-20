Kollam MP NK Premachandran reignited controversy by alleging that during the 2018 Sabarimala episode, women entering the temple were served beef and porotta by police arrangements. His remarks have sparked backlash from CPIM supporters.

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): A political firestorm has reignited in Kerala as Kollam MP NK Premachandran has refused to back down from his contentious statements about the 2018 Sabarimala women's entry episode, despite facing intense criticism and online attacks from CPIM supporters. During the UDF's 'Faith Protection March,' Premachandran made explosive allegations about how the state government facilitated women's entry into the Sabarimala temple. He claimed that women devotees were provided with Porotta and Beef before their temple visit, citing information he says came directly from police sources.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Sabarimala issue dates back to 2018 when the Supreme Court's verdict allowing women of all ages to enter the temple sparked massive protests from traditional devotees. The state government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had directed police leadership to facilitate women's entry as per the court order. Several women attempted entry amid heavy security, with Bindu Ammini and Kanaka Durga eventually becoming the first to successfully enter the temple under police protection.

What is The Issue?

According to Premachandran, the police club in Kottayam was mentioned as the location where these food arrangements were made. The MP outlined a detailed timeline, alleging that within just 10 hours of the Supreme Court verdict in 2018, even before the official judgment copy was available, the Director General of Police and senior officials were summoned. According to Premachandran, they were instructed to implement women's entry arrangements on an urgent basis. He specifically accused the Home Department and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government of bringing individuals including Rehana Fathima, Bindu Ammini, and Kanaka Durga to a guesthouse in Pala, where they were allegedly provided beef and Porotta. Premachandran claimed these women were then secretly transported in police vehicles to Pamba before making their ascent to the hilltop shrine. Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) state Shibu Baby John had similar claims citing information allegedly received from senior police officials. Responding to the statement, Bindu Ammini made a sarcastic comment that she likes beef with tapioca, and not porotta, in a Facebook post.