Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Sangh Parivar of stirring controversy around Sabarimala by questioning Vavar’s role, a revered Muslim figure in the Ayyappan legend. He warned that BJP votes could erode Kerala’s cultural identity.

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the Sangh Parivar of deliberately manufacturing discord around Sabarimala, particularly targeting the temple's historical connection to Vavar, a revered Muslim figure in the Ayyappan narrative. Addressing attendees at the inauguration ceremony for the CPM Kannur District Committee office, Vijayan highlighted what he described as the RSS's refusal to acknowledge Vavar's integral role in Sabarimala's traditions. He suggested that right-wing groups fundamentally question the presence of Islamic elements within the pilgrimage site's mythology.

According to the most widely accepted legend, Vavar was originally a pirate or warrior who engaged in battle with Ayyappan but was defeated and subsequently became so impressed by Ayyappan's valour that he transformed into a devoted follower and trusted companion. The tradition holds that Ayyappan himself instructed the Pandya King to construct a mosque for Vavar at Erumely in Kottayam District, which now serves as the gateway to Sabarimala. Nearly all Ayyappa devotees visit this mosque during the Makaravilakku season to perform the ritual Pettathullal before continuing their journey to the main temple. Additionally, there is a shrine dedicated to Vavar at Sabarimala itself, located adjacent to the Ayyappan temple, marked by a carved stone slab rather than an idol in accordance with Islamic principles.

Highlighting comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently where he outlined the BJP's electoral ambitions, Pinarayi Vijayan said, ""When RSS ideology gains ground, our societal structures face existential threats." He offered a pointed example, suggesting that widespread acceptance of Sangh philosophy would eliminate Mahabali, the beloved demon king celebrated during Onam, in favor of Vamana, reflecting a fundamentally different cultural narrative. The Chief Minister urged Keralites to carefully consider Amit Shah's pronouncements about achieving 25% vote share in upcoming local elections and eventually securing an assembly majority, framing each BJP ballot as contributing toward dismantling Kerala's unique characteristics.

Sabarimala Gold Theft Case Under Probe

Meanwhile, Kerala Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan said that accountability would extend to anyone implicated regardless of their position. The Minister's statement followed the Special Investigation Team's arrest of Unnikrishnan Potti, identified as the primary suspect in the case. The Kerala High Court-appointed SIT secured police custody for Potti through October 30 to facilitate interrogation. Vasavan defended the investigation's pace, noting that from the SIT's October 11 assumption of responsibilities to Potti's October 17 court appearance represented efficient progress. He stressed that judicial oversight governed the entire process, making external commentary inappropriate during active proceedings. "Our objective transcends politics," Vasavan stated. "Not a single piece of Sabarimala's gold should remain unaccounted for, and everyone responsible must face legal consequences. The stolen items must be returned to their rightful place."

In related developments, Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth announced the suspension of Assistant Engineer K Sunil Kumar due to his alleged connection to the theft. Kumar has been formally named among the accused. Prasanth revealed that retired officials connected to the gold-plating irregularities would receive show-cause notices requiring responses within ten days. Subsequent actions would follow established protocols based on their explanations.