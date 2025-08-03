Adoor Gopalakrishnan made controversial remarks, suggesting that filmmakers from the Scheduled Caste community should receive training. He also stated that the Film Corporation shouldn't simply hand out money.

Thiruvananthapuram: Veteran director Adoor Gopalakrishnan has kicked up a storm at the closing ceremony of the Kerala Film Policy Conclave over his comments regarding government funding for women filmmakers and filmmakers from Scheduled Castes (SC). He suggested that filmmakers from the SC community should receive training, and that the Kerala State Film Development Corporation should not simply hand out money. Further, Adoor said Rs 1.5 crore for one filmmaker was excessive and that opportunities should not be given solely based on gender. This controversial statement was made at a conclave intended to discuss feminist issues.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan strongly criticized the protests at the KR Narayanan Film Institute, describing them as "dirty" and claiming they were aimed at resisting efforts to instill discipline. He argued that the protests disrupted the growth of the institute at a time when it was emerging as one of the top film schools in India. According to Gopalakrishnan, the administration had taken over when the institute was in disarray and had worked to rebuild it—only for it to be "destroyed" again due to the unrest. He also took a swipe at the television industry, claiming it is in a deteriorated state with no quality programming.

Gopalakrishnan made these controversial remarks while sharing the stage with Film Academy Chairman Premkumar and other dignitaries. He also drew criticism for making derogatory comments about workers in Chalai and attendees of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), alleging that some of them entered theatres just to watch sex scenes. Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan responded to Adoor Gopalakrishnan, stating that he saw no shortcomings in granting the funds and that it would continue to support good films.