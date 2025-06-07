Thiruvananthapuram: Days after Instagram influencer Diya Krishna alleged employees at her shop were involved in financial fraud, Kerala police have registered a case against her and actor Krishnakumar, who is her father. Diya had alleged that employees of her jewelry and clothing business, ‘ohbyozy’, replaced the store's official QR code scanner with their own, diverting payments to their personal accounts. They allegedly told customers that the store's official online and offline scanners were malfunctioning, prompting them to send payments to the employees' personal accounts.

Krishnakumar had previously alleged that the employees embezzled 69 lakh rupees, leading to a case against them. Following this, the employees filed a counter-complaint against Krishnakumar and his daughter, accusing them of kidnapping.

Krishnakumar has denied the allegations, stating that the employees' complaint is false. He reiterated that the employees misappropriated 69 lakh rupees, and after admitting their guilt, returned 8 lakh rupees. He expressed his willingness to cooperate with any investigation.

What happened?

Diya had alleged that three employees -- Vinitha Julius, Divya Franklin, and Radhu – have been perpetrating this fraud for a year, a fact she claims to have only recently discovered. She shared screenshots of the alleged fraud on her Instagram story. She claims the fraud primarily targeted premium customers, with amounts up to ₹50,000 misappropriated from a single customer. She states that both she and her customers were deceived.

Diya Krishna, the second daughter of actor Krishnakumar, is a prominent social media personality. She frequently shares updates about her family, travels, wedding, and other cherished moments. She is also a well-known YouTuber and entrepreneur.